Lake County 4-H'ers celebrate with bowling

Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Lake County 4-H'ers celebrate with bowling 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

A recent 4-H celebration brought Lake County 4-H’ers and leaders together for an afternoon of bowling fun. 4-H provides fun, educational opportunities that empower young people, ages 5-19, with skills to lead for a lifetime and become the foundation for future success. 4-H leaders thanked the Rotary Club of Baldwin and Coles Insurance Agency for sponsoring the celebration and to the Baldwin Bowling Center for hosting the event. (Courtesy photos)