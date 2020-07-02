Lake County 4-H breaks record with 100 enrollments

LAKE COUNTY -- Lake County 4-H reached a milestone as enrollment hit 100.

Lake County 4-H offers hands-on projects and learn-by-doing opportunities for youth ages 5-19 through communitywide clubs, in-school programs, after-school programs, camps, partnerships with local libraries, outreach opportunities such as 4-H Winterfest and trips such as 4-H Capitol Experience and 4-H Exploration Days.

Although 4-H has deep traditional roots within agriculture, today it also encompasses many learning opportunities designed to fit the needs of youth at different ages.

Through a variety of projects -- from food and forestry to computers and sewing -- it gives children and teens opportunities to learn life skills, to practice the, and become confident in their ability to use them in the future as members of a community.

For more than 100 years, 4-H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.

It is delivered by Cooperative Extension -- a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing.

For more information about 4-H enrollment and opportunities, contact the Lake County 4-H program coordinator, Laurie Platte Breza, by calling (231) 745-2732 or emailing platteb1@msu.edu.

Information may also be found online at canr.msu.edu/resources/join_4_h.