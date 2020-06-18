Lake County holds rally for social justice

BOTTOM RIGHT: Community members old and young came together in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Idlewild June 8. The intent of the gathering was to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to promote social justice reform. less BOTTOM RIGHT: Community members old and young came together in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Idlewild June 8. The intent of the gathering was to show solidarity with the Black ... more Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Lake County holds rally for social justice 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- On Monday, June 8, a gathering of approximately 80 people from the Lake County community -- black, brown and white -- came to the entrance of Idlewild, at the corner of US-10 and Broadway Avenue, to share solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to show support for social justice reform.

"Idlewild, in Lake County, is the right place for this rally because it has been a place of refuge from racism for decades," said Mary L. Trucks, Executive Director of the local Community Action Agency, FiveCAP, Inc. "First, I want to thank Mrs. Mildred Kyles, the organizer. She knew we needed this space to gather, stand and speak up for change. This is a peaceful demonstration for people of all races, black and white, to speak out against institutional racism."

Recognition was given to those who have been killed because of the color of their skin. The names of George Floyd and many others were called out, followed by an emotional 8 minutes of silence in remembrance of Mr. Floyd.

Quotes were recited from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., "The time is always right to do what is right," and Dr. Angela Davis, "In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist".

The peaceful gathering continued into the early evening to show solidarity with fellow Americans all over this nation and righteous people all over the world, calling for justice for all, and an end to racism.