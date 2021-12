To the editor,

Lake County Clerk and Register of Deeds Patti Pacola shared the report of the Apportionment Committee tasked with redrawing our county district maps for the next 10 years, according to a story in the Dec. 16, 2021 edition of the Lake County Star titled, "Michigan Redistricting Reports released."

The Lake County clerk says she is pleased the current proposed map has few changes from the map adopted in 2010.

The map drawn up 10 years ago has many issues that made it unconstitutional. Keeping the new map as close as possible to the old map does not serve the best interests of Lake County residents.

During the several meetings this year, a proposed map dividing the county into five districts came before the Apportionment Committee.

This map is the best map for Lake County for the following reasons:

• The five district map meets the population apportionment requirements as mandated by the Constitution of Michigan.

• The five district map means 11 of the 13 townships have no breaks, including the villages of Baldwin and Luther. This is another requirement of the Constitution of Michigan.

• The five district map aligns with other counties with similar populations.

• The five district map would make elections easier for our township clerks to administer.

• The five district map eliminates the blatant gerrymandering of the 2010 map.

• And most importantly, the five district map would save money for the taxpayers of Lake County.

During this 60-day public comment period, all residents of Lake County may look at the proposed maps and make suggestions to the Apportionment Committee. We have to live with the map the committee finally chooses for the next 10 years. It benefits everyone to choose the best map for Lake County.

Kelly Weaver

Lake County Democratic Party