The Academy of Model Aeronautics has recognized the Lake County Modelers and Flyers Association as a “Gold Leader Club” for its fifth year in a row.

“We have a world class site and do a lot to bring pilots and spectators to the Baldwin Area,” said Len Todd. “We draw Pilots from TN, KY, OH, PA, IN, IL, WI as well as all over Michigan.”

The LCMFA Midwest Jet Pilot’s Spring Fling event will be this weekend, June 10-12, at the Baldwin RC Park (Baldwin Municipal Airport).

"Typically, there are around 40 RC Jet Pilots with over 100 RC jets at the event," Todd said. "There will be non-stop flying with planes and helicopters, and flight simulators for kids and dads. Occasionally a couple “full-scale jets” may drop in for an air show or static display."

Spectator schedule is from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

This is a free, family friendly event open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to bring a chair, cooler and sun-shade as needed.

The LCFMA will be hosting three other events this year at the Baldwin RC Park, including the West Michigan RC Expo, July 8-10; Jet Pilot’s Boondoggle, Aug. 19-21; and West Michigan Soar & Fun Fly, Sept.11-12.

All events will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

These LCMFA events started nine years ago to bring tourists to the Baldwin Area. They often fully book several of the local motels and fill the local restaurants.

The RC Park is open to the public every Sunday and Wednesday evening during outdoor flying season, April through September.

Throughout the summer, free flight training is provided for kids and adults.

For more information visit LCMFA.com or contact Len Todd at lentodd@att.et.