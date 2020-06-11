June 1 kicked off National Men's Health Month

Father's Day is quickly approaching, and now is the perfect time to encourage the men in your life to take care of themselves by eating right, exercising and seeking regular medical care so they may live long and healthy lives.

The month of June is National Men's Health Month and District Health Department No. 10 urges all boys and men to stay healthy by seeking regular medical checkups.

"The purpose of Men's Health Month is to increase awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases in boys and men," DHD No. health officer Kevin Hughes said.

Men's health is not just a 'man's issue' it is a family issue. Men's health can impact everyone around them: wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters. So, what can men do to be healthier?

• Eat healthy: Add more fruits and vegetable into your diet and try to limit eating foods that are high in calories, sugar, salt and fat.

• Get moving: Make a personal goal to reach 2 ½ hours of physical activity per week. Participating in activities you enjoy will help you to stay motivated.

• Quit tobacco: Tobacco smoking is the number one preventable cause of death in the U.S. and the primary cause of COPD and lung cancer.

• Make prevention a priority: Schedule yearly checkups and regular health screenings with your doctor or local health department. Monthly testicular self-exams are important for the early detection of testicular cancer

• Set an example: consistently pull the above healthy habits together and be a role model for those who may be watching you.

• Get tested: June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care. Those who are at a higher risk for HIV should be tested more often. For free HIV testing, contact your local Health Department.

DHD No. 10 offers several services for men including HIV testing, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) testing, treatment and prevention, sexual health exams, tobacco cessation programs, diabetes prevention programs, immunizations, and more.

To learn more about the programs offered for men or to schedule a service, call (888) 217-3904.