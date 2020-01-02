Hunters share harvest with Bread of Life

Bread of Life Food Pantry in Baldwin thanked all the sportsmen and women who shared their harvests this hunting season. John Matson, owner of the M37 Meat Shack in Bitely, and his team processed the donations for for the pantry to share with those in need. Pictured from left is Matson, Nancy Stark, Dion Bild, Ryan Rodriquez and Ashley Hinkley. (Courtesy photo)