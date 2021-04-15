Skip to main content
Humankind Series finale to feature film and artist talk

Submitted to the Star

VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The final virtual presentation in this year’s West Shore Community College Humankind Series is "2 Holtwood Cottages: a Winterage," a film presentation and artist talk by Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery, at 7p.m., Friday, April 16.

During this event, Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery will premiere their new movie ‘2 Holtwood Cottages: a Winterage.’ The movie explores experiences of loss in rural Derbyshire, from day to day activities of laying a hedge or tending to a milking parlour, to the loss of a father who fell from the milking parlour roof, to the paintings of Andrew Wyeth. This movie brings forward the mineral and animal in all of us, and focuses on all of the words that describe our histories.

“We're very excited to have Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery joining us for this movie presentation," said WSCC Professor of Art, Eden Ünlüata - Foley, who is a member of the college's humankind planning team. “This collaborative work addresses important social and cultural changes in rural England, and it also affords us the opportunity to reflect on rural life as an important inspirational subject to study in art."

The movie presentations will be followed by an artist talk and time for questions and discussion with the audience. The event is accessible via Zoom at the following link: zoom.us/s/98587007033

This event is part of WSCC's humankind series whose focus this year has been on the British Isles countries of England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Like all presentations in the series, this event is totally free and open to everyone.

For more information about the humankind series, visit humankindwscc.org, facebook.com/humankindwscc, or contact humankind@westshore.edu.

