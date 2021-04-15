Humankind Series finale to feature film and artist talk

VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The final virtual presentation in this year’s West Shore Community College Humankind Series is "2 Holtwood Cottages: a Winterage," a film presentation and artist talk by Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery, at 7p.m., Friday, April 16.

During this event, Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery will premiere their new movie ‘2 Holtwood Cottages: a Winterage.’ The movie explores experiences of loss in rural Derbyshire, from day to day activities of laying a hedge or tending to a milking parlour, to the loss of a father who fell from the milking parlour roof, to the paintings of Andrew Wyeth. This movie brings forward the mineral and animal in all of us, and focuses on all of the words that describe our histories.