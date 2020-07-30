How to reach Social Security during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the current coronavirus pandemic, the Social Security Administration continues to provide help to local communities.

BY PHONE

While local offices are not providing service to walk-in visitors due to COVID-19, representatives remain ready and able to help you by phone with most Social Security business. To speak with a representative, call:

• Big Rapids office (Mecosta, Osceola counties): (855) 245-0641

• Ludington Office (Lake County): (866) 495-0075

• National phone number: (800) 772-1213

ONLINE

The Social Security Administration offers many secure and convenient online services at ssa.gov/onlineservices, for example:

• Applying for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits;

• Checking the status of an application or appeal;

• Requesting a replacement social security card (in most areas);

• Printing a benefit verification letter.

BY APPOINTMENT

Although most business can be done online, that isn't right for everyone. If you have a critical situation and it cannot be resolved by phone or online, you may be able to schedule an appointment.

If you need help, please don't wait until your local social security office opens to the public.

Call now and get the help you need.

In addition, because getting medical and other documentation may be difficult due to the pandemic, the Social Security Administration is continuing to extend certain deadlines wherever possible.

Vonda Van Til is a Public Affairs Specialist for Social Security. You can write her c/o Social Security Administration, 3045 Knapp NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525 or via email at vonda.vantil@ssa.gov.