Houseman's donates to Bread of Life

Houseman's Foods held their annual "dollar at check out" campaign to help feed the hungry in our community over the Memorial weekend, raising $300, to be donated to Bread of Life Food Pantry.

For the past several years, Houseman's Food has offered a donation opportunity for the community to come together to help their neighbors by supporting Bread of Life Pantry with a "dollar at check out" collection. They do this for all three holiday weekends during the summer.

"Thank you, everyone for helping team Feed the Hungry," said Bread of Life Food Pantry director Lynne Mills.

Pictured (from left) is Lynne Mills, Director for Bread of Life Pantry and Mark Kienitz, Manager at Houseman's Foods.