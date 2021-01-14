Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Reserve Deputy Joe Smith recently received his Lifesaving Award and was pictured with Sgt. Arens and Reserve Staff Sgt. Nick Lanning. The heroic awards stem from an overturned kayak rescue incident in 2019. Other recipients included Sgt. Arens, Chief Deputy Hurrle, Det./Lt. Nixon, Dep. Cleveland and Dep. Keena. Also, Dispatcher Kim Hodges received recognition for her actions that day. (Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff’s Office)