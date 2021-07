BALDWIN — After some uncertainty whether Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin would permanently keep its doors shut, Cheri Davison, manager of the center, happily announces the senior center will open again.

The big opening day will be Monday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m.

The uncertainty of reopening the center after being shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, was due to the building being owned by Lake County. For the first time, the county wanted to enter into an agreement to impose a rental fee of $3,600 annually ($300 a month.) The money would generate funds for needed structural repairs.

Davison was concerned the $17,000 per year in millage money, plus the money the group has to raise on its own, wouldn't be enough.

On July 9, Hollister Senior Center board members met and decided to stay open as long as financially possible.

"We met with the county and we have a verbal agreement to accept the proposed lease," Davison stated.

Hollister Senior Center members at the center will have to find ways to generate more money, and plan to kick that process off with a bake sale fundraiser at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, in front of Pandora's Box.

Anyone willing to bake goods for the sale are invited to do so. All donations are welcome, and can be dropped off between 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the sale site.

"We plan to make this a twice a year fundraiser, so stay tuned for our next date," Davison said.

In addition to fundraisers, people can sign up for a craft class, the first of which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the center. In order for this to work, there needs to be a weekly commitment from at least five participants. Classes are $5 per month to go toward the cost of monthly rental, plus cost of the project.

The first project, a little red wagon, will cost $10 for material. Participants in the first class will get to have input on what craft projects to do next. Some projects will take more than one week to complete, so there won't be a weekly charge when the project goes over a week.

"Please keep in mind you don't have to be a 'senior' to participate in the classes we hold," Davison said. "You do, however, have to be a senior (55+) to become a yearly ($22/annual) member of our senior center. This entitles you to a few perks that we offer our members."

Davison encourages people to join the craft classes to "make cute things that you can keep for yourself or give as a gift." Some projects will be more decorative, and others more useful in nature.