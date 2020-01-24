Health department warns about potential phone scam

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 officials announced this week they have become aware of a phone scam using DHD’s phone numbers to make calls.

According to a news release, the scammers claim to be with DHD or a Medicare representative, and are asking for confidential, personal information.

The scammers are using a technique called caller ID spoofing, the news release stated, which allows them to show a DHD phone number on consumers' caller IDs when they call. Residents in Manistee County, Lake County, and Wexford County have reported getting calls.

DHD No. 10 serves Mecosta, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana, and Wexford counties

"Because DHD does sometimes contact clients and request personal information, we suggest you hang up immediately, look up the DHD number in your area, and contact us directly to see if we did, in fact, place a call to you for any reason," the news release stated. "Do not call back the number from your Caller ID."