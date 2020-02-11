Health department receives grant

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 has recently received a Michigan Health Endowment Fund grant that will provide $250,000 in funding to improve access to healthy food across its 10-county jurisdiction.

The health department has identified several hospitals and healthcare systems as key partners to introduce the Prescription for Health program to patients, including Baldwin Family Health Care in Lake County, Kalkaska Memorial in Kalkaska County, Mercy Health in Oceana County, Munson Healthcare Cadillac in Wexford and Missaukee counties, Munson Healthcare Grayling in Crawford County, Munson Healthcare Manistee in Manistee County, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial in Newaygo County, Spectrum Health Big Rapids in Mecosta County and Spectrum Health Ludington in Mason County.

Prescription for Health provides direct education to adults that have or are at risk for chronic diseases and gives them the opportunity to purchase fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables by means of vouchers. The educational session must be attended for patients to receive corresponding vouchers.

“District Health Department No. 10 is excited to collaborate with our local health care partners to provide their clients at risk for chronic disease a resource to consume more fruits and vegetables and improve access to healthy foods in our communities,” Holly Joseph, Prescription for Health Program Coordinator for District Health Department No. 10, stated in a news release.

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund works to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents and reduce the cost of healthcare, with a special focus on children and seniors. For more information about the health fund, visit mihealthfund.org.