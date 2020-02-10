Health department offers update on coronavirus

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 continues to diligently follow the rapidly evolving 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Michigan. There have been 12 cases in the United States.

There have been over 40,000 cases and over 900 deaths reported internationally. Nearly all cases are in China, and 75% of all the cases are in the Hubei province of China.

Around 450 cases have occurred in 24 other countries. There has been one outbreak on a cruise ship near Japan, but no other cruises have reported confirmed cases.

On Jan. 31, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) instated restrictions for all passenger flights to the United States carrying individuals who recently traveled from the People’s Republic of China. Any U.S. citizen who has been to China in the last two weeks will be diverted to one of 11 airports, including Detroit Metropolitan Airport, to be checked and potentially quarantined for an additional 14 days.

U.S. citizens who have been in Hubei province within 14 days of their return will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine to ensure they are provided proper medical care and health screening. U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of mainland China within 14 days of their return will undergo health screening and up to 14 days of self-quarantine with health monitoring done by their local health department.

Generally, foreign nationals (other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew) who have traveled in China within 14 days of their arrival, will be denied entry into the United States.

Spring vacation and travel will be here soon. At this time, general travel to and from areas other than China is not considered a risk for exposure to 2019-nCoV.

There may be other health considerations depending on your destination, such as typhoid, hepatitis, measles, or mosquito-borne diseases. Vaccines or medication may be recommended and available to help prevent illness while you travel.

Information based on your destination as well as travel health notices can be found at cdc.gov/travel.