MECOSTA, LAKE COUNTIES — District Health Department No. 10 wants to hear for its community.

Health officials are encouraging residents within its 10-county jurisdiction — including Mecosta and Lake counties — to complete a short survey, as part of their community outreach effort to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available and accessible.

The goal is to gather input to address some concerns related to receiving the vaccine, so that health officials gain a better understanding of how to reach those who have not been vaccinated yet.

The survey also asks for suggestions on possible community clinic locations and times that would be the most convenient for those looking to get vaccinated.

“We now have a mobile clinic that staff can take out into the community to offer the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kevin Hughes, a health officer for DHD No. 10. “If your community is hosting an event or festival and you would like DHD No. 10 to come and offer the vaccine, please let us know in this survey or email us at covid@dhd10.org.”

For example, last week the staff took the mobile clinic to the Mesick Mushroom Festival and vaccinated carnival staff and festival attendees wanting to be vaccinated.

The survey will be available for a couple of weeks to capture as much information as possible. It can be found at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6322393/Community-Vaccine-Input.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay up to date on the latest information, sign up for Public Health Alerts at dhd10.org/schedule.