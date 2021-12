MECOSTA COUNTY — District Health Department No. 10 recently launched a new online COVID-19 Calculator to help individuals calculate their quarantine, isolation, and/or vaccination dates.

The COVID-19 Calculator makes it easy to enter specific dates — such as first date of symptoms, COVID-19 test date, close contact date or final vaccination date — and it will calculate the final date of quarantine, isolation, or when you are considered fully vaccinated.

“It can sometimes be confusing to figure out how long you need to be in isolation or quarantine, and this new COVID-19 Calculator will help take the guess work out of it by giving you an accurate timeframe for when you can resume normal activities,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of DHD No. 10. “It is important to note that the date provided is the last day of quarantine or isolation, not the date you are free to resume activities. When it comes to isolation and quarantine, you can get back to normal the day after the date provided.”

Another feature of the COVID-19 Calculator is determining when you can get your COVID-19 vaccine after receiving monoclonal antibody treatment or convalescent plasma. Individuals who received this treatment should wait 90 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Put in the date you received the treatment, and the COVID-19 Calculator will tell you the date it is safe to get vaccinated.

Find the COVID-19 Calculator at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-calculator. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. For COVID-19 questions, call 231-305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.