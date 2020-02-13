Grant to pay for blight demolition in Baldwin

LANSING -- Lake County will demolish a blighted building, and the contaminated site will be revitalized and redeveloped to make way for a Dollar General with help from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

A $350,000 brownfield redevelopment grant will pay for environmental costs and demolition at 1047 Michigan Ave. in Baldwin, according to a news release issued by the state agency. The action will make the property ready for reuse in spring 2020.

"Lake County and the Lake County Economic Development Alliance are thankful to the Michigan Brownfield Redevelopment Program for seeing the value of cleaning up and redeveloping this eyesore on Main Street in Baldwin by awarding a grant for remediation and demolition," Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake said.

In addition to demolishing a vacant, blighted building, the brownfield grant will be used to remove contaminated soil and underground storage tanks, and install barriers to prevent exposure to subsurface contamination.

Midwest V, LLC will build a new Dollar General store and relocate a smaller Dollar General in Baldwin to the new location.

This will result in the transfer existing jobs and creation of two new jobs.