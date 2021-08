SAUBLE TOWNSHIP — The rain showers lapsed on Monday evening long enough for the skies to smile upon a stirring flagpole and flag installation ceremony conducted by Boy Scout Troop 61 at Sauble Township Hall.

Sauble Township was awarded a grant to purchase a new flag pole and flag, thanks to Great Lakes People Fund (GLPF).

People Fung grants generate money through Great Lakes Energy bills being rounded up to the next dollar, and are awarded twice a year by three regional board of directors (north, central and south.) One hundred percent of the contributions go back into local communities.

"We were lucky enough for the central region of the GLPF to award our township funding for a new flag pole and flag. Our flag pole was in disrepair and needed to be replaced," said Sauble Township Supervisor MaryAnn Nugent. "The township wouldn't have been able to fund this project without the grant. The average contribution to the GLPF fund is 50 cents a month, which goes a long ways in helping local agencies and communities."

The installation ceremony took place on the grounds of the Sauble Township Hall before the monthly township board meeting. Community members observed members of Boy Scout Troop 61, of the Irons area, give a very fitting tribute as they raised the new American flag on the flag pole. Everyone present recited the Pledge of the Allegiance at conclusion of the ceremony.

"As you know, Sauble Township Hall originally was a one-room school house. The tradition of the flag and Pledge of Allegiance being said at this building has been carried on for generations," Nugent said. "The American flag has been the symbol of our nation's strength and unity. It's been a source of pride and inspiration for millions of citizens, as well as a prominent icon in our national history."

"The American flag has been known as 'Old Glory,' 'Stars and Stripes,' and 'the colors.' For American citizens the flag is a powerful symbol of liberty and equal opportunity for all. While flags of other countries often represent a glorious past or are symbol of a royal family, the American flag carries the message of national independence and unity for people originally from many diverse countries."

Scout No. 61 Troop Leader Lonnie Collins, who has served in this position since 2009, was proud to have his group take part in this civic and patriotic occasion.

"We like taking part in these types of events, to give back to the community," Collins said. "I want to give our scouts a sense of ownership to the community. We help with cleanups and placing flags in the cemetery. Being a veteran myself, it means a lot for me to have them know what the flag is about."

"My troop works a little, but we have fun too," Collins said, adding they spent a week at camp earning merrit badgesm and now are conducting a can-drive. "We welcome kids 11 on up to join our troop."

Boy Scouts Troop 61 is the only Boy Scout troop in Lake County, and they meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, currently at Irons Tourist Association due to Covid restrictions, but starting in September, will be meeting back at St. Bernard Catholic Church. For anyone interested in joining, or donating cans, Collins can be reached at 231-729-0165.

Shortly after the flag ceremony ended, and as people gathered inside the township hall for the regular board meeting, the skies bursted with heavy rain showers — giving the sense past generations of the Sauble community were watching with pride as the recent generation demonstrated the importance of the values and traditions taught long ago at the old Sauble School.