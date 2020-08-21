Free masks available to public through Michigan Mask Aid

LANSING — Governor Whitmer recently announced the availability of 4 million free masks to protect Michigan’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.

These masks are being made available to low-income residents, seniors, schools, and homeless shelters through a partnership between Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Ford Motor Company, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Of the 4 million free masks available to Michigan residents, 1.5 million have been distributed to local offices of Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Community Action Agencies (CAA). Another 2.5 million will go to low-income schools, the City of Detroit, Federally Qualified Health Centers, COVID-19 testing sites, and organizations that serve vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is interested in receiving a free mask should first contact their local DHHS or CAA office. Masks also may become available by calling the state COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136, however call volumes are currently high.

Local Community Action Agencies

• Mecosta, Osceola counties: Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency, 1574 E. Washington Road in Farwell. 989-386-3805

• Lake County: FiveCAP, Inc., 302 N. Main Street in Scottville. 231-757-3785