Free Christmas dinner to be held

BALDWIN — A free Christmas dinner will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at St. Ann's Senior Center, 690 9th St.

Sponsors include Men of Purpose, Bread of Life Food Pantry, Lake-Osceola State Bank, Pompeii's, Chet's Auto Repair, and Ace Hardware.

Ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and dessert will be served. Donations will be taken.

Mesha Ministries will be performing a musical number.

The public is welcome. Shut-ins are asked to call (231) 250-0981 for takeout service.