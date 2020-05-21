Food Pantry receives $1,000 donation

Woman's Life Insurance Society Chapter 831, in Richland, held a Euchre fundraiser for the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Baldwin and presented them with a check for $1,000. Pictured (from left) Helen Smith, representing chapter 831, presents the check to Chris Johnson, Elouise Wilson, Lynn Mills, Sandy Dodd, Pastor Bruce Whitney, and Mark Dodd, Bread of Life Food Pantry volunteers. Woman's Life Insurance Society supports local chapters in connecting community and causes. Information regarding Woman's Life can be found at womanslife.org.