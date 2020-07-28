Folk Fridays features Kitty Donahoe

Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Folk Fridays features Kitty Donahoe 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Historical Society Folk Fridays concert series kicked off on Friday, July 17, with a performance by Kitty Donahoe.

Many local residents came out to enjoy the earthy and compelling songs performed by Donahoe.

As a singer and songwriter, Donahoe draws from her Irish, Celtic and American roots. She has played throughout the United States and Ireland, and shared the stage with folk greats Steve Goodman, Tom Paxton, Doc Watson and Bruce Cockburn.

Donahoe has earned praise from music station WFMT-Chicago, SingOut! Magazine and the Lansing State Journal and received an Emmy for her song, "There Are no Words," commemorating 9/11.

The next Folk Friday concert will be at 7 p.m., July 31, and will feature Chris Vallillo, performing songs of the heartland.

The concerts are free to the public and take place outside the open barn doors of the Boat House at the Lake County Historical Museum and Library, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin.

There is a designated seating area in the parking lot and grassy area north of the Boat House.

Attendees may remain in their cars, if desired.

Patrons are required to wear face coverings and to adhere to social distancing requirements. Masks are available for those without one.

This concert series is supported in part through grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the Baldwin Downtown Development Authority.

For information call, (231) 898-6500.