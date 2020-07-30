Folk Friday's concert series continues Chris Vallillo Returns to the Stage

BALDWIN -- Chris Vallillo, an Illinois singer/songwriter, will return to the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, for the Lake County Historical Society Folk Friday's concerts series.

The free concert is open to the public and will be presented at the open barn doors of the Boat House on the north side of the museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin.

Vallillo has performed at the museum in the past, presenting concerts based on historical instruments and American roots music.

His concert "Oh Freedom" - the songs of the civil rights movement was extremely well received.

This year his music will focus on "Songs of the Heartland." He will take the audience on a musical journey across the Midwest with tunes old and new that tell of the lives and times of our ancestors.

Vallillo makes history come alive with his unique blend of music and storytelling. He has collected songs over the last 40 years from a wide range of early musicians. He also has collected, then restored, numerous old stringed instruments.

Featured in his concerts are the six-string and bottleneck slide guitars, hammer dulcimer and the jaw harp.

Vallillo is a nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter and instrumentalist. Former host of the award-winning public radio performance series Rural Route 3 and winner of numerous music awards, Chris is also an Illinois State Scholar, performing at the opening ceremonies for the Smithsonian Institution New Harmonies Exhibition. We are extremely proud to present this important musicologist.

From songs like "Keep On The Sunnyside Of Life" to "Homemade Ice Cream" he will delight the audience, young and old, to the sounds of good times of summer in the heartland.

This concert is a rain or shine performance. Social distancing and wearing of facial coverings are required. The gates will open at 6 p.m.

You may bring your own lawn chairs to sit in the parking lot, or you may sit in your car beyond the seating area.

We will be adjusting our seating area to provide for closer car parking and repositioning the sound system to increase the level of sound to the second and third row parkers.

This FOLK FRIDAYS performance is funded in part by the Michigan Humanities Council and the Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority.

For more information call (231) 898-6500.