FiveCAP senior food distribution date change

LAKE COUNTY -- FiveCAP, Inc. will be distributing the Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes to income-eligible senior citizens on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties. The distribution was originally scheduled for Oct. 14.

CSFP is open to seniors age 60 and older whose household income is at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines, which is $16,588 for a single-person household and increases by $5,824 for each additional person residing in the home. Participants must be enrolled in the program or apply in advance with their county FiveCAP office.

The boxes always include items such as canned fruits, vegetables and meat, cheese, pasta, beans and juice.

In Lake County, distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake County FiveCAP Office, 2476 W. 44th St., Baldwin.

"Historically, poverty has disproportionately affected our older population," said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks. "At the same time that people are aging out of jobs, they are developing costly health care needs. So as their income decreases, their cost of living goes up.

"CSFP is one of many programs that is helping to make up this difference. Seniors are often forced to choose between essential costs and too often, good, nutritious food is sacrificed so they can afford their medications or pay their utility bills. These boxes provide some of the staples from each food group, and help seniors stretch their grocery budget."

When it comes to spending their fixed income, good nutrition sometimes takes a backseat to other expenses like utilities and medications.

For more information or to apply, call the FiveCAP office in Baldwin at (231) 745-4617.