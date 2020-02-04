FiveCAP scheduling appointments for free tax preparation, e-filing

BALDWIN — It’s tax time and FiveCAP, Inc. is again offering free tax preparation to low-income residents of Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties.

“We want to remind people that they should still file a tax return, even if they don’t have to,” said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks. “Many people who aren’t required to file will qualify for tax credits and will get money back through the Home Heating, Property Tax or Earned Income Tax credits.”

“This money,” Trucks added, “is beneficial to many low-income families and helps to offset their cost of living throughout the year.”

Appointments for tax preparation and e-filing start Feb. 3. Residents can call their county FiveCAP office for scheduling, and should be prepared to bring the following documents to their appointment:

• Any W-2 and/or 1099 forms;

• Year-end statement for those who receive Social Security benefits;

• Year-end and quarterly statements for those who receive SSI benefits;

• Family Independence statements from the Department of Human Services;

• Child support statements;

• Unemployment benefit statements;

• Any other statements for income received in 2019;

• Heating costs from Nov. 1, 2018 to Oct. 30, 2019;

• Property tax statements (both summer and winter) with State Equalized Value;

• Birthdays and Social Security numbers for themselves and any dependents;

To schedule an appointment for tax preparation, call FiveCAP at 231-745-4617 or stop by the Lake County office, located at 2476 W. 44th St., in Baldwin.