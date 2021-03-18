FiveCAP program assists area families

LAKE COUNTY — Unlike homes in urban areas, which are connected to public water systems, households in impoverished rural areas rely on individual well and septic systems, and with costs upwards in the thousands to keep equipment in good-working order, some have been forced to go without the water supply they need.
Through grant funding which was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares Act), 21 families in the area were given assistance through FiveCAP, Inc., to have water, septic and indoor plumbing repairs or replacement through a water funding program.