FiveCAP offers free tax preparation Appointments available beginning Feb. 1

LAKE COUNTY — Tax time is upon us once again, and FiveCAP, Inc. is reaching out to offer free assistance to low-income residents in preparing both their federal and state taxes for the 2020 tax year.

Appointments for tax preparation and e-filing are available beginning Feb. 1, and can be made by eligible individuals contacting their county FiveCAP office in Mason, Manistee, Lake or Newaygo counties.

In addition to assisting in free preparation for federal and state-earned income credit and returns, FiveCAP also will file homestead property tax/rent credit, home heating credit and child tax credit, said FiveCAP Community Support Director Angela Anderson.

Even people who aren’t required to file taxes should do so, as they may qualify for tax credits and get money back through home heating, property tax or earned income tax credits, helping offset living costs.

When individuals call to make an appointment, the FiveCAP office will give them a list of items needed to prepare their taxes, Anderson added.

Residents may be asked to bring the following documents with them to their appointment: any W-2 and/or 1099 forms; year-end statement for those who receive Social Security benefits; Family Independence statements from the Department of Health and Human Services; Child support statements; Unemployment benefit statements; any other statements for income in 2020; heating costs from the prior year; property tax statements (summer and winter) with State Equalized Value; and birthday and social security numbers for themselves and any dependents in their household.

Contact your FiveCAP county office to schedule an appointment: Mason County at (231) 757-3785, Manistee County at (231) 723-8327, Lake County at (231) 745-4617 and Newaygo County at (231) 689-6688.