FiveCAP offering assistance with deliverable fuel, metered utilities

BALDWIN — Social services organization FiveCAP is offering help to low-income residents with heat payment assistance for both deliverable fuel and metered utilities.

“Lack of resources and extremely cold weather can be a dangerous combination for low-income families in northern Michigan,” FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks stated in a press release. “When your income is barely covering your expenses, adding the high cost of heating a home to the mix is an incredible burden. And if you cannot pay your utility bill, the utility company will shut it off. We have funds available to help people avoid this and keep their families safe and warm through the winter.”

The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a preventive program designed to provide energy assistance to low-income households so that they can reach energy self-sufficiency. A household that qualifies for state emergency relief for heat or non-heat electricity services also qualifies for additional energy services from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program through FiveCAP or other private agencies that have received MDHHS grant funding.

Call the Lake County FiveCAP office at (231) 745-4617 or visit its office at 2476 W. 44th St., Baldwin. Walk-ins are welcome. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.