FiveCAP, Inc. announces slate of board meeting dates

SCOTTVILLE — The nonprofit, social services organization FiveCAP, Inc., which services Lake County, this week announced its slate of board meetings for 2020.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month, including Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 26, April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29. Dates in November and December are to be determined, due to the holidays.

The board meetings at the FiveCAP, Inc., main office, 302 N. Main St., in Scottville.