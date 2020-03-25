Firefighters investigating cause of blaze at StealthCraft Boats Fire chief: Building appears to be total loss

BALDWIN — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at StealthCraft Boats, on M-37 in Baldwin on Tuesday.

Pleasant Plains Township Fire Chief Chad Schaap said the department received the call notifying them about the fire at the business just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

After responding to the fire, Schaap said personnel were able to completely put out the blaze by about 1 a.m.

"The building appears to be a total loss at this time," Schaap said.

He added no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters with the Pleasant Plains Township Fire Department received mutual aid from the Webber Township Fire Department, Lake Township Fire Department and Yates Township Fire Department.