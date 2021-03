VICTORY TOWNSHIP – The West Shore Community College 2020 - 21 Performing Arts Living Room Series will conclude with a performance by two well-known West Michigan musicians; guitarist Lou Musa and pianist Craig Avery, at 7:30 p.m., on March 18.

This final concert will be a collage of Musa’s and Avery’s independent projects including covers of rock and classic rock favorites as well as their own compositions.

“This series has been filled with new ideas and initiatives to ensure continued program strength during these challenging times,” says Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music studies. “All along, it has been our goal to support not only national performing artists, but also our regional artists as well. Craig and Lou have strong ties to West Michigan and the college.”

Lou “Luigi” Musa was born and raised in Rockford, IL. He has been credited on many albums and projects as a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer. He also has a wide range of musical styles, from country to jazz, blues to progressive rock, plus the ability to play other instrument’s such as, mandolin, banjo, and keyboards.

Musa also writes, performs, and produces music for movies and commercials and currently performs and tours as lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the band "The Verve Pipe."

WSCC alumnus and Scottville native Craig Avery will join Musa in this concert. While at West Shore, Avery earned an associate’s degree in 2004, and accompanied the choir, played piano in jazz band, performed with the Collegiates and in the pit orchestras for many musical theater productions.

He continued his college education at Grand Valley State University and received a Bachelor’s of Arts in music. It was there he studied classical, jazz, and contemporary music, and performed with almost all of the GVSU musical ensembles.

Avery performs frequently with Grand Rapids based party band, “Brena,” and also accompanies the East Kentwood choir program, performs with the praise band at church, and can be heard on countless recordings of local musicians and bands.

This concert is free. More information and a link to the performance can be found at westshore.edu/performingarts.

The performance will also be archived and available for viewing following the livestream event.