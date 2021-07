LUTHER — Main Street in downtown Luther bustled with crowds of people enjoying countless activities for all ages and old fashioned fun during the annual Luther Logging Days this past weekend.

With the event being canceled last year due to COVID-19, locals and visitors alike were thrilled the festival was able to continue this year — the laughter, smiles and participation in the summer fun speaking for itself.

Friday through Sunday was packed full with games and contests, good food and entertainment, a beauty pageant, parade, raffles and more. Throughout the weekend, event-goers found themselves arrested and locked up in the Luther Jail. Proceeds from bailing folks out of the mock jail will go toward making next year's festival another success.

The weather was perfect on Friday night, as an impressive firework show dazzled the sky and delighted crowds — some who traveled miles to see the display which has made a name for itself over the years.

The festival went smoothly, and was monitored by the Lake County Sheriff'S Office reserves, who helped make sure the event was a safe time for all.

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin, a Luther area resident, joined in the fun of the weekend, even winning the outhouse race.

"It was nice to be able to have this event again, especially after the year we've had last year when it was canceled," Martin said. "There is a real sense of community and camaraderie when it comes to the people of Luther. They are one big family locally and extended family statewide. Everyone had a great time and businesses made money. People have been able to visit and have a good time with each other, which they haven't been able to do in a while."

Sherry Sheele, one of the event organizers said how being on the tail-end of COVID restrictions made planning a challenge. Last year organizers already put months into planning before COVID hit and couldn't have the festival. This year they decided to plan in case restrictions were lifted, and they could have the event.

Although the festival was a little slower than Sheele anticipated, she was glad to see everyone come out to enjoy the weekend.

"The event has been lots of fun. The fireworks didn't disappoint. Lots of people came around," she said.