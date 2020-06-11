Event cancellations and closures due to coronavirus Some public buildings to begin re-open

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many community activities and events have been canceled or postponed.

Below is a list of events the Herald Review has confirmed are canceled. However, please check with your club or organization to confirm status of events.

If any listing is inaccurate, or to submit a cancellation, please email julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com. or cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com.

• The RSVP Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, scheduled for June, is canceled.

• The RSVP Lilac Festival Mackinac Island Bus Tour, scheduled for June, is canceled.

• The RSVP Camp 911 for Seniors at the Big Rapids Public Safety Building, scheduled for July, is canceled.

• The Webber Township "Get Outdoors Day," scheduled for June 6, is canceled. It is tentatively being rescheduled for later in the summer.

• The Lake County Community Foundation Sampler and Auction, scheduled for June 13, is canceled.

• The Irons Area Tourist Association annual 2020 Flea Roast and Ox Market, scheduled for June 25-28, is canceled.

• The Original Dulcimer Players Funfest, scheduled for July 16-18, is canceled. For additional information, visit the ODPC on Facebook.

• The Osceola County 4-H FFA Fair, scheduled for July 25 through Aug.1, is cancelled.

• The Evart Car Show, scheduled for Sept. 5, is canceled.

• The Pinora Township large item pick up, scheduled for May 2, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 29.

• Hollister Senior Center remains closed at this time. The open house has been postponed until further notice. Call 231-745-3843 for more information.

• Lake County Trial Court in Baldwin remains closed to the general public, except for essential functions involving health, safety and constitutional rights. Access to courtrooms and other spaces is limited to 10 people, including staff.

• The Lake county Courthouse is now opened to the public with restrictions in place. For more information, call the county clerk's office at 231-745-2725.

• Due to indoor capacity limits of 10 or fewer, the Board of Commissioners meetings will continue to be held via phone. Visit lakecounty-michigan.com, or call (231) 745-2725 for more information.

• The Lake County MSU Extension 4-H Exploration Days is moving to an online platform in response to coronavirus. Enrollment for the free event is open to 4-H youth, ages 11 to 19. For more information contact Laurie Platte at platteb1@msu.edu.

• The Lake County MSU Extension 4-H Archery Club, Scheduled to open in May, has been postponed until fall. If you are interested in volunteering for the program, contact Laurie Platte Breza at platteb1@msu.edu .

• The Lake county MSU Extension virtual 4-H meetings are being planned for June through August. If you would like to participate, but do not have internet service or a stable internet connection, contact Laurie Platte at platteb1@msu.edu.