Edgar Struble Presents: The Kenny Rogers Band in WSCC Living Room Series

Edagr Struble, left, performed with country music star Kenny Rogers, right from 1975 to 1991. Struble will host the WSCC Living Room Series, Edgar Struble Presents: The Kenny Rogers Band in WSCC Living Room Series at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11. (Submitted photo)

VICTORY TOWNSHIP -- Edgar Struble Presents: The Kenny Rogers Band, with special guests Rudy Gatlin and Linda Davis, is next in the line-up for West Shore Community College's Performing Arts Living Room Series. The online concert begins at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Performed by the band that backed Rogers for more than 40 years and featuring new lead singer, Don Gatlin, the concert will bring back fond memories of Rogers' hits, and will entertain audiences unfamiliar with his music.

Hosted by Rudy Gatlin and Edgar Struble, the show includes memorable musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary between Struble and his former band mates.

Scottville native Struble worked with Rogers and his band from 1976 to 1991, and although Rogers passed on in 2020, and the lineup has changed through the years, Struble has remained close to the band.

In a recent interview from his California studio, Struble said that the concert was recorded live from a soundstage in Nashville in late August 2020, and the Oceana County Fair Board commissioned the taping.

"The fair, like most others across the U.S., was shut down due to the COVID pandemic, however, Paul Erickson and the fair board were bound and determined to have an event, even if it meant doing it online," he said.

Struble added, "It was certainly a joy to travel to Nashville and spend a couple of days with old friends while producing this video. We had so much laughter and even some tears as we rehearsed and rolled through this show. And I was so grateful to our dear friends, Linda Davis who showed up to sing a couple of duets, and Rudy Gatlin who came in to help me with the emcee duties. It was a family reunion that I'll never forget."

All of the performances in the Living Room Series are free of charge and more information and links to the performances can be found on the WSCC website at westshore.edu/performingarts.

Unique to this concert, Struble will be available, via Facebook chat, to field questions throughout the performance.

The performance will also be archived and available for viewing following the livestream event.