LAKE COUNTY — Residents will have an opportunity to safely dispose of prescription drugs and needles and receive the COVID-19 vaccine from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, July 16, at St. Ann’s Senior Center, 690 9th St, Baldwin.

Lake County Communities That Care Coalition is partnering with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department to host an event to give residents a place to properly dispose of expired or unused medications, as well as syringes.