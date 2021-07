BALDWIN — Smiling faces greeted one another on July 1, as local area senior citizens who use the St. Ann's Senior Center were finally able to finally catch up with one another now the center is open again for the first time since March of 2020.

Hot dogs were sizzling on the grill as senior citizens congregated outside, waiting for the doors of the center to open - after a year and four months of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. They were welcomed back with a special picnic lunch.