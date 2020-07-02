Dollar General store nearing completion No formal grand opening planned due to coronavirus

The new Dollar General Store on Michigan Avenue in Baldwin will be opening in the coming weeks, according to officials with the Dollar General corporate office. No grand opening event is scheduled at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Star photo/Cathie Crew)

BALDWIN -- The new Dollar General Store, located at 1047 Michigan Ave., in Baldwin is nearing completion.

When completed, the store will move from its current location at 760 Denmark Street, to the new location.

Angela Petkovic, with Dollar General Public Relations office said in an email to the Pioneer that the store opening is slated for the coming weeks, however, since construction progress can alter the timeline, they do not have an exact date, as yet.

Plans for a grand opening are unclear at this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Lake County received a $350,000 brownfield development grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy in February to help fund the clean up of the property and demolition of a dilapidated building.

Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake said at the time county officials were thankful for the program seeing the value in cleaning up an "eyesore" on Main Street.

Midwest V, LLC, the parent company of the Dollar General franchise, purchased the property with plans to invest $1 million for the redevelopment of the site.

Once completed, they will transfer employees working at the current location to the new location, with additional full and part time positions being added, officials said.

The investment is expected to add around $18,000 in new tax revenue.