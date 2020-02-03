Documentary to be screened

IDLEWILD — The Henrietta Summers Senior Center, with support from the PBS "POV" documentary film series, presents its third year of documentaries in Idlewild, a community on the National Register of Historic Places which was founded as an African American resort in 1912 that remains home to many African Americans.

This month’s feature is "Negroes with Guns." The film will be presented and discussed with free admission to the public at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Henrietta Summers Senior Center, 723 E. Lansing St.

For more information, call Larry Lewis at 231-715-1887.