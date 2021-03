LAKE COUNTY — Deadlines to complete the Mason-Lake Conservation District's public survey or order tree seedlings are approaching soon.

Every five years, the Conservation District conducts a public survey regarding the conservation needs of Mason and Lake Counties. The MLCD uses the survey to prioritize the most important natural resources and conservation needs as identified by residents of Mason and Lake counties.

Based on public input, conservation projects could focus on farming needs, healthy soils, water quality, forest management, invasive species or other issues identified by residents. Survey results will factor into a Strategic Plan that the Conservation District will be developing to guide conservation projects for the next five years.

Residents can take the five-minute survey by visiting the Conservation District website at mason-lakeconservation.org or by calling 231-757-3707, ext. 5, to request paper copies.

At the end of the survey, participants may choose to enter a drawing to win a $50 gift card towards tree seedlings and other conservation products available through MLCD. All responses are kept anonymous unless entered into the drawing. Surveys must be received by Sunday, March 14.

Likewise, the order deadline for the Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale is March 12. This year’s sale involves a wide variety of evergreen and deciduous tree seedlings, shrubs, fruit trees, beachgrass and other products. To view products or place an order, visit mason-lakeConservation.org or call 231-757-3707, ext. 5.

Funds raised from the tree sale go towards community conservation projects. In the past, this has included educational workshops and seminars for the public, community gardens, invasive plant management efforts and more.

Conservation District staff provide free on-site consultations to advise landowners on appropriate trees to plant, wildlife habitat improvements, forestry management activities, erosion control and more. For more information or to schedule a visit, call 231-757-3707, ext. 5.