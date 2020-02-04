DHD No. 10 now offering water sampling shipping to Mecosta County

LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 is now offering a free service to those looking to ship water samples to the DHD No. 10 Water Lab in Ludington.

Residents can now drop off their water samples at DHD No. 10 offices in Crawford, Mecosta or Wexford counties to have them shipped for free to the water lab.

“We saw that there was a need in these community for this kind of service and it’s in our power to provide it. We are excited that these drop-off locations have been added,” said Tom Reichard, director of Environmental Health at DHD No. 10.

To ensure proper use of this new service, follow these steps:

• Pick up a sample bottle and “Water Laboratory Analysis Request” form from one of the DHD No. 10 locations;

• Collect the sample on the same day it will be taken to the office for shipping;

• Complete the “Water Laboratory Analysis Request” form and come prepared with the proper payment ($20 per sample bottle); and

• Drop the sample off to one of the three offices above by 1:30 p.m. on one of their designated drop-off days — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Mecosta County; and

• If there is a holiday on the week of water sampling, contact the office involved to confirm the shipping times.

For questions about the new drop off locations or the water shipping process call the local DHD No. 10 or the Water Lab at 231-316-8579.

District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) is Michigan’s largest geographical health department, mandated to promote and protect the public from unsafe and hazardous conditions and provide methods of promoting good health and disease prevention. DHD No. 10 serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana, and Wexford counties. For more information, visit dhd10.org.