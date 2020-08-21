DHD No. 10: How to file complaints regarding to COVID-19

MECOSTA, LAKE COUNTIES — District Health Department No. 10 recently has seen an increase in inquiries on how to file health and safety complaints during COVID-19 and would like to provide clarification on how residents may initiate the process.

It is important that with each complaint, details such as location, date, type of violation, risks, any evidence that the violation occurred, contact information of the violator and individual contact information for follow-up be provided.

• For complaints about businesses not masking, contact MIOSHA at 855-723-3219 or visit michigan.gov/leo and click on Bureaus & Agencies to access the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration online services.

• For complaints about groceries, farmer's markets or big box stores with food, contact the Department of Agriculture at 800-292-3939 or email MDA-Complaints@Michigan.gov.

• For complaints about restaurants, contact the local health department. If a local health department is unknown, visit the Michigan Association for Public Health Directory at malph.org.

• For complaints about licensed facilities such as nursing homes, cosmetologists, etc., visit michigan.gov/lara or email BPL-Complaints@michigan.gov.

• For miscellaneous complaints, contact local law enforcement or Michigan State Police.

• For major violations of emergency orders or if local law enforcement won't respond, email Attorney General Nessel at AG-COVID19@michigan.gov or visit the michigan.gov/ag and scroll down to find the state of Michigan’s ‘Consumer Complaint/Inquiry Form.

For additional information or help finding a complaint form, contact the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday The hotline also is able to help fill out some complain forms and connect to a translator, if needed.