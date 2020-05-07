DHD No. 10: Do not delay emergency medical care

LAKE COUNTY -- District Health Department No. 10 urges individuals to seek medical care and do not delay if you are experiencing symptoms of a serious illness.

"While we are ordered to stay home to prevent COVID-19, many people may think they shouldn't seek medical care if they are having other medical issues. This couldn't be farther from the truth," said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for DHD No. 10. "It is very important that you do not delay seeking medical care if you are experiencing serious symptoms."

Conditions such as heart attacks, strokes and severe infections are very time-sensitive and require prompt treatment for the best outcome.

Delaying treatment for a potentially life-threatening condition can be extremely dangerous, if not deadly.

It is important to know that emergency departments are open and staffed with highly trained medical staff that will not only take care of your medical emergency but will keep you safe from the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

For more information on where to go for care when you are sick or injured, visit whereforcare.info.

DEA reminds Americans to keep prescriptions safe

As Michiganders continue to follow Governor Whitmer's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' executive order due to COVID-19, the Drug Enforcement Administration and District Health Department No. 10 are asking individuals to be especially proactive in keeping prescription medications safe and secure in their homes.

Prescription drug abuse in the United States is alarmingly high, as is the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.

Studies have shown that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

"We are encouraging people to take the time while they're home to secure their medicine cabinets. Take any unused, unwanted, or expired medications and lock them up until they can be properly disposed of later," said Jen Hansen, community health supervisor for DHD No. 10.

DHD No. 10. has several substance abuse prevention specialists to contact for questions, including:

• Katie Miller: community health coordinator, Mason County, (231) 316-8567

• Qur'an Griffin: health educator, Lake County, (231) 368-1051

• Kortni Garcia: health educator, Oceana County, (231) 902-8539

• Angie Gullekson: health educator, Wexford & Missaukee counties, (231) 876-3813