DHD No. 10 COVID-19 vaccine update How to get on the vaccine waiting list

LAKE COUNTY -- The District Health Department No. 10 is offering the following information to individuals wanting to sign up to the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.

ONLINE WAITLIST REGISTRATION

For those seniors using the online Waitlist Registration Link, here is some information that will help you understand what to expect.

When you click on the link, you will be taken to a page with a calendar on it and you are asked to select a date and time and then click on the CONTINUE button.

PLEASE NOTE YOU ARE NOT ACTUALLY SCHEDULING AN APPOINTMENT. Our software requires that you select a date and time to proceed.

Once you select a date, you can proceed to the next page where you enter your information to be put on the waiting list. You must complete the full form and then select COMPLETE APPOINTMENT to complete the registration.

Once you select COMPLETE APPOINTMENT, you may receive a message that says "the appointment you selected is no longer available". Go back to the schedule and select a different date and/or time and hit CONTINUE. It will take you back to the form you were filling out. Continue until you select COMPLETE APPOINTMENT and receive the message that you are on the waiting list.

You must complete the entire registration form and click COMPLETE APPOINTMENT for it to process (remember, you are not actually scheduling an appointment - this is just the default title on the button). You cannot just select a date and time and assume you are on the waitlist.

HOTLINE PHONE REGISTRATION

For those calling the Hotline number to get on the waiting list, please know the hotline is being utilized by four different health departments and it is being overwhelmed with more calls than they are able to handle.

The hotline crashed yesterday and no one was able to get through for a period of time, so you may have received the message that it was no longer in service.

Please know you will most likely have trouble getting through until the calls slow down. Please keep trying. Give it a few days or consider waiting until next week and try again. You can also contact the Senior Center in your area for assistance.

Right now, utilizing the online Waitlist Registration Link is the best and fastest way to get on the waiting list.

We encourage those that do not have access to the internet or technology to call upon their friends or family members to ask for assistance in getting registered online. If you have elderly relatives or friends that do not have access to technology, consider calling them to see if you can assist them with getting signed up.

We understand this process may be cumbersome and frustrating. It isn't a perfect system and we are working very hard to problem-solve so that it is more streamlined and easier.

SECOND DOSES

Individuals receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose at that appointment. Many have noticed that their second dose appointment is beyond the number of days suggested between doses for the vaccines. Below is information that gives guidance on that process:

Both COVID-19 mRNA vaccines will need 2 shots to get the most protection. The timing between your first and second shot depends on which vaccine you received. You should get your second shot for the Pfizer-BioNTech 3 weeks, or 21 days, after your first shot. For the Moderna vaccine, you should get your second shot 1 month, or 28 days, after your first shot.

You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval. ​

Hopefully this information clarifies that it is okay if your second dose is scheduled beyond the suggested time between vaccines.

HOSPITAL SYSTEMS/MEIJER VACCINATING

Currently, the primary entities receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute are hospital systems and local health departments. The state recently contracted with Meijer to also distribute the vaccine and they now have a registration list as well.

Below are the three hospital systems in our ten-county jurisdiction as well as Meijer's COVID-19 vaccination page so you can learn more. Please know that they all have their own processes and priorities based on their vaccine supply.

If you qualify to receive the vaccine at any of these locations, you can feel free to do so. The goal is that everyone who is currently prioritized have an opportunity to register to receive it. Please read their requirements carefully to see if you qualify.

• munsonhealthcare.org

• spectrumhealth.org

• mercyhealth.com

• clinic.meijer.com

For the most up-to-date COVID-19 information, please go to: michigan.gov/coronavirus, cdc.gov/coronavirus, or dhd10.org.

If you have a question, please send it to info@dhd10.org.