DHD#10 scheduling 3rd dose of COVID vaccine for those eligible  

MECOSTA, LAKE COUNTIES — The District Health Department No. 10 now offers a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for individuals with certain health conditions.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), voted to endorse a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for select groups considered moderately or severely immunocompromised, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes people who have: