DHD#10 scheduling 3rd dose of COVID vaccine for those eligible  

MECOSTA, LAKE COUNTIES — The District Health Department No. 10 now offers a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for individuals with certain health conditions.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), voted to endorse a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for select groups considered moderately or severely immunocompromised, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes people who have:

• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

As a result, DHD No. 10 ihas begun scheduling appointments for third doses of the Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+) COVID-19 vaccine for those that are eligible. At this time, an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Jansen) COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended until further guidance is issued from the FDA and CDC.

The third dose is recommended for the above list of vulnerable people at least 28 days after completing the initial two doses. Also, you should receive the same type of vaccine your received for your initial two doses — so if you originally received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, you should receive a third dose of Pfizer.

DHD No. 10 encourages all individuals to consult with their health care provider to ensure a third dose is recommended. Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting www.dhd10.org/schedule or calling 888-217-3904.

DHD No. 10 serves the counties of Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford.