DHD#10 reports public exposure site at restaurant

IRONS -- District Health Department No. 10 (DHD#10) has reported a COVID-19 public exposure site in Irons.

According to the DHD#10 report, an individual went to Na-Tah-Ka Restaurant in Irons, on Friday, Aug. 7, and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, Aug. 8.

Anyone that was at Na-Tah-Ka in Irons on the evening of Aug. 7, should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date -- through Aug. 21.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result of this exposure should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.

While DHD#10 will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it's not possible to identify all close contacts, everyone needs to remember that approximately 40 percent of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home.

Additionally, contagious individuals can spread virus prior to experiencing symptoms.

"We continue to urge everyone to take the required masking and social distancing mandate seriously to prevent further spread of COVID-19," said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10.

"This virus impacts people differently - some may have mild symptoms or none at all, while others can have severe symptoms and may become hospitalized. Wearing a mask and social distancing will help to protect others from you if you have the virus and do not know it."

For more information about COVID-19, go to: www.dhd10.org, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus.