Curbside service begins at Pathfinder Library

Curbside service has started at the Pathfinder Library and we are so happy to be back.

This is new for all of us so please be patient as we work through the process. Your safety is our No. 1 priority.

For curbside service:

• Call, email, or fax the library with specific book titles, authors' names or DVD titles. Be sure to include your name and phone number in case we have questions.

• Just 48 hours after you place your order, notify the library that you are in the parking area. The materials will be brought out to you in a sterile bag and placed in your vehicle.

• Our complete book catalog is available at pathfinderlibrary.org. To contact the library call (231) 745-4010; fax 745-7681; or email pathfindercurbservice@gmail.com, or pathfinderlibrary123@gmail.com.

Quote of the week:

"Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are." by Mason Cooley.

New Fiction:

"Journey of the Pharaohs" by Clive Cussler, "Masked Prey" by John Sandford, "Chain of Gold" by Cassandra Clare, "The Sea Glass Cottage" by RaeAnne Thayne, "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci, "The Big Lie" by James Grippando, and "Camino Wind" by John Grisham.

New Mystery:

"The Boy From the Woods" by Harlan Coben, "Long Range" by C.J. Box, "Dead Land" by Sara Paretsky, "All We Buried" by Elena Taylor, "A Conspiracy of Bones" by Kathy Reichs, "The Protective One" by Shelley Shepard Gray, "Hid From Our Eyes" by Julia Spencer-Fleming, "The Secrets They Left Behind" by Lisa Marie Redmond, "Dead Man Running" by Steve Hamilton, "Where Serpents Sleep" by C.S. Harris, and "Crunch Time" by Diane Mott Davidson.

New DVDs:

"Richard Jewell," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Ford vs. Ferrari, Sanditon," "Midway, 21 Bridges," "A Feeling of Home," "Parasite," and "Spies in Disguise."

New Large Print:

"The Sea Glass Cottage" by RaeAnn Thayne, "Coconut Layer Cake Murder" by Joanne Fluke, "Camino Winds" by James Grisham, "Masked Prey" by John Sandford, and "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci.

New Non Fiction:

"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson, "Me and Patsy Kickin' Up Dust" by Loretta Lynn, and "Visions Beyond the Veil" by H.A. Baker.