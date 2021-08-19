Crowd enjoys performance by Joel Mabus

BALDWIN — A mix of lively and mellow tunes stirred through the north edge of town as audience members were charmed with a free live outdoor performance by Joel Mabus, in continuation of Folk Fridays at the Lake County Historical Museum.
Joel Mabus has toured major folk clubs and festivals throughout North America and has taught guitar playing and songwriting at Pugent Sound Guitar Workshop and other places. In his long recording career, he has 27 albums, and was named to the Detroit Metro Music Awards Hall of Fame in 2000.