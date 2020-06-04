Courthouse will open to public Commissioners continue to meet virtually

BALDWIN -- Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-110, issued on June 1, immediately lifting the stay at home order, moving the entire state to stage four of the Michigan Safe Start Plan, and establishing dates for the further reopening of Michigan businesses, Lake County officials announced the reopening of the Lake County Courthouse to the public.

According to Lake County Emergency Manager Patrick Maddox, the courthouse will be open to the general public in accordance with Executive Order 2020-97, and Executive Order 2020-110, beginning June 8.

"In the weeks leading up to the scheduled opening, county departments have been providing services to the public via phone and internet as well as through scheduled appointments," Maddox said in a news release. "Beginning Monday, all visitors will be screened at security regarding COVID-19. They must wear a face covering, and adhere to social distancing measures."

The trial courts are regulated by the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO), and will put out their own release regarding opening, he said.

Due to the continued indoor limit on gatherings of 10 people, the Board of Commissioner's next board meeting scheduled for 10 a.m., June 10th, will be held virtually by telephone. Dial-in information can be obtained by contacting the Lake County Clerk's Office at (231) 745-2725.

For additional information please visit lakecounty-michigan.gov., or contact Lake County Administrator, Tobi Lake at (231) 745-6231 or tlake@co.lake.mi.us.