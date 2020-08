Correction

In a story titled, "DHD#10 reports public exposure site at restaurant," in the Thursday, Aug. 13 edition. The Lake County Star erroneously ran a picture of the Na-Tah-Ka South restaurant in Baldwin. The story was regarding a COVID-19 public exposure site at the Na-Tah-Ka restaurant in Irons. There was no exposure site ever reported at the Baldwin location. The Star regrets this error.